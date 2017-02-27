It was a great night honoring the best in film at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The big winner of the night was the movie La La Land, which picked up six awards including Best Director for Damien Chazelle, and Best Actress for Emma Stone.

Moonlight won the award for Best Picture after La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner.

La La Land was nominated for 14 awards and it didn’t sweep in all of the categories, leaving room for other films like Manchester By the Sea, Moonlight, Hacksaw Ridge, and others to receive recognition as well.

Bonnie and Clyde stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway made a surprise appearance at the end of the night to present the award for Best Picture together.

Oscars 2017 – Complete Winners List Revealed!

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight – WINNER

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land – WINNER

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences – WINNER

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – WINNER

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land – WINNER

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

O.J.: Made in America – WINNER

13th

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman – WINNER

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land – WINNER

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land – WINNER

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land – WINNER

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land – WINNER

Passengers

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad – WINNER

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – WINNER

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book – WINNER

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Sound Editing

Arrival – WINNER

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Documentary Short

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets – WINNER

Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing – WINNER

Timecode

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight – WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

20th Century Women

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia – WINNER

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper – WINNER