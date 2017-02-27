Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 12:08 am

It was a great night honoring the best in film at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The big winner of the night was the movie La La Land, which picked up six awards including Best Director for Damien Chazelle, and Best Actress for Emma Stone.

Moonlight won the award for Best Picture after La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner.

La La Land was nominated for 14 awards and it didn’t sweep in all of the categories, leaving room for other films like Manchester By the Sea, Moonlight, Hacksaw Ridge, and others to receive recognition as well.

Bonnie and Clyde stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway made a surprise appearance at the end of the night to present the award for Best Picture together.

Click inside to see the full list of Oscar winners…

Oscars 2017 – Complete Winners List Revealed!

Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight – WINNER

Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land – WINNER
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences – WINNER
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea – WINNER
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – WINNER
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land – WINNER
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
O.J.: Made in America – WINNER
13th

Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman – WINNER
Tanna
Toni Erdmann

Best Original Score
Jackie
La La Land – WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

Best Original Song
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land – WINNER
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land – WINNER
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land – WINNER
Passengers

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad – WINNER

Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – WINNER
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book – WINNER
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Sound Editing
Arrival – WINNER
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Documentary Short
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets – WINNER

Best Live Action Short
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing – WINNER
Timecode

Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight – WINNER

Best Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea – WINNER
20th Century Women

Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia – WINNER

Best Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper – WINNER
