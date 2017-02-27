Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 2:10 am

Oscars 2017's Four Winning Actors Pose in Press Room!

Oscars 2017's Four Winning Actors Pose in Press Room!

Mahershala Ali, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and Casey Affleck pose with their Oscars backstage in the press room at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The four actors won the four top awards in the acting categories!

Mahershala won Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, Emma won Best Actress for La La Land, Viola won Best Supporting Actress for Fences, and Casey won Best Actor for Manchester By the Sea.

If you don’t remember, Emma and Viola worked together on the movie The Help, which Viola received a nomination for in 2012.

FYI: Emma is wearing custom-made Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Viola is wearing an Armani Prive custom gown and Niwaka jewelry. Mahershala is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture tuxedo, shirt, bow tie, and pocket square with Monique Pean Homme shirt studs. Casey is wearing Louis Vuitton with Montblanc studs and cuff links.
Just Jared on Facebook
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 01
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 02
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 03
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 04
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 05
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 06
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 07
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 08
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 09
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 10
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 11
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 12
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 13
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 14
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 15
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 16
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 17
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 18
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 19
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 20
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 21
oscars 2017 four acting winners pose together in press room 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Casey Affleck, Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali, Oscars, Viola Davis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here