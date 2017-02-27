Oscars 2017's Four Winning Actors Pose in Press Room!

Mahershala Ali, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and Casey Affleck pose with their Oscars backstage in the press room at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The four actors won the four top awards in the acting categories!

Mahershala won Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, Emma won Best Actress for La La Land, Viola won Best Supporting Actress for Fences, and Casey won Best Actor for Manchester By the Sea.

If you don’t remember, Emma and Viola worked together on the movie The Help, which Viola received a nomination for in 2012.

FYI: Emma is wearing custom-made Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Viola is wearing an Armani Prive custom gown and Niwaka jewelry. Mahershala is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture tuxedo, shirt, bow tie, and pocket square with Monique Pean Homme shirt studs. Casey is wearing Louis Vuitton with Montblanc studs and cuff links.