Oscars 2017's In Memoriam Uses Photo of Woman Who is Alive

The big “envelopegate” incident at the end of the 2017 Oscars wasn’t the only major mistake that happened during the show!

A photo of a woman who is not dead was displayed alongside the name of a deceased costume designer during the In Memoriam tribute.

Australian costume designer Janet Patterson died in October 2015, but a photo of Australian producer Jan Chapman was used instead.

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up,” Chapman told Variety after the segment aired. “I am alive and well and an active producer.”