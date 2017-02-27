Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Look Amazing for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Look Amazing for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe pose for photos on the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two actors star together on the hit Starz series Outlander and the third season of their show is expected to premiere in September.

Sam and his new girlfriend made their public debut at an Oscars event over the weekend!

FYI: Sam is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna. Caitriona is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress, a Coomi ring, and Hearts on Fire diamond earrings.
