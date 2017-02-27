Owen Wilson Takes On Grand Marshal Duties at Daytona 500

Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 8:29 pm

Owen Wilson took on a big job at the Daytona 500 over the weekend!

The 48-year-old Cars 3 voice actor served as grand marshal for the annual NASCAR race on Sunday (February 26) and was given the chance to deliver the famed “drivers, start your engines” line.

Owen‘s friend Vince Vaughn also served at the marshal for the event two years ago and offered him some hilarious advice.

“He actually sent me a text the other day and his big tip was not to watch his YouTube clip of him doing it because why see perfection? That was his thing – remember I’m just competing with myself,” Owen joked.

Other actors that have served at the marshal include Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck and John Travolta.
