Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Flaunt PDA at Oscars Party 2017!

Paris Hilton gets a smooch from her boyfriend Chris Zylka while attending Circus Magazine’s Oscars Celebration on Sunday night (February 26) in Los Angeles.

The party was thrown at the Absolut Elyx house and hosted by the brand’s CEO Jonas Tahlin along with Steve Shaw. The event was sponsored by Volvo and Vaseline.

Paris and Chris arrived at 11pm, well after the Oscars had ended. They reportedly sat at a corner table and danced the night away with friends.

Moonlight‘s director and Oscar-winning screenwriter Barry Jenkins showed up to celebrate at the event!