Pregnant Ciara Glows in Velvet Gown at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Russell Willson cradles his wife Ciara‘s baby bump on the red carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The hot couple is expecting their first child together and they made two stops on Oscars night.

Earlier in the evening, the couple dropped by Elton John‘s viewing party and Ciara stunned in another look.

FYI: Ciara is wearing a velvet burgundy long sleeve gown with a plunging v-neck and beaded choker by Jovani Signature. She finished the look with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.