Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Accentuates Baby Bump at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017 with Jason Statham!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiance Jason Statham look like a million bucks together while on the red carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 29-year-old pregnant model and actress accentuated her growing baby bump in a form-fitting dress at the annual event!

Rosie‘s younger brother Toby Huntington-Whiteley, who is also a model, was seen attending Elton John‘s Oscar Party that same evening.

FYI: Rosie is wearing a custom Atelier Versace dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Nirav Modi earrings.