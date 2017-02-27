Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 2:37 am

Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Accentuates Baby Bump at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017 with Jason Statham!

Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Accentuates Baby Bump at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017 with Jason Statham!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiance Jason Statham look like a million bucks together while on the red carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 29-year-old pregnant model and actress accentuated her growing baby bump in a form-fitting dress at the annual event!

Rosie‘s younger brother Toby Huntington-Whiteley, who is also a model, was seen attending Elton John‘s Oscar Party that same evening.

FYI: Rosie is wearing a custom Atelier Versace dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Nirav Modi earrings.

Just Jared on Facebook
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham vanity fair oscars party 2017 01
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham vanity fair oscars party 2017 02
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham vanity fair oscars party 2017 03
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham vanity fair oscars party 2017 04
rosie huntington whiteley jason statham vanity fair oscars party 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, Jason Statham, Oscars, Pregnant Celebrities, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Toby Huntington-Whiteley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here