Prince Harry Is Heading Back to the United States!

Prince Harry is headed back to the United States!

The 32-year-old royal is in the early stages of making plans to head overseas for a tour with charity Walking with the Wounded.

According to People, Harry will be taking part in a walk alongside service members and veterans, similar to one he participated in 2015 in England.

“We have a map but no lines on it and no route,” a source explained.

Pictured inside: Harry visiting Big White Wall, an online digital mental health service that deals with many ex-military personnel and their families, on Monday (February 27) in London,