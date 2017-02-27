Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 3:52 am

Reese Witherspoon & Husband Jim Toth Make it Date Night at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Reese Witherspoon & Husband Jim Toth Make it Date Night at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Reese Witherspoon and her hubby Jim Toth hit the carpet together at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress is a former Oscar winner. She won Best Actress for her work in Walk the Line back in 2006.

Reese is starring in the new HBO limited series Big Little Lies and a new episode aired at the same time as the Oscars.

FYI: Reese is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress, Christian Louboutin heels, Tiffany and Co jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

