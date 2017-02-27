Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017

Ricky Martin & Fiance Jwan Yosef Hit Up Vanity Fair's Oscar Party!

Ricky Martin and his fiance Jwan Yosef are looking so handsome at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The pair were seen partying with stars and were posting photos on Instagram from the party!

“Gente buena! Oscar night,” Ricky captioned one photo on Instagram. See it below!

If you didn’t know, Ricky and Jwan actually met on Instagram!

Gente buena! Oscar night.

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

