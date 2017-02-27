Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 11:13 pm

Rihanna Steps Out After Releasing New Song 'Selfish'

Rihanna Steps Out After Releasing New Song 'Selfish'

Rihanna is giving us business casual vibes while out and about in the Big Apple!

The 28-year-old entertainer was spotted leaving the Crosby Hotel on Monday evening (February 27) in New York City.

Just a few days earlier, Rihanna dropped a new song with Future, as a part of his sixth studio album titled HNDRXX!

The day of the album’s release, it went straight to the top of the charts!

“#1 #2 album in the world god got me, Sorry,” Future wrote on his Twitter, referencing the two albums he dropped in two weeks.

Make sure to stream and download the new song!

