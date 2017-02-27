Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 4:35 pm

Rob Lowe Stars in New Skechers Campaign, 15 Years After First Partnering with Brand!

Rob Lowe Stars in New Skechers Campaign, 15 Years After First Partnering with Brand!

Rob Lowe stars in a brand new men’s footwear campaign for Skechers, and we have some behind-the-scenes pictures from the photo shoot.

The 52-year-old actor actually starred in a Skechers campaign back in 2002, and he’s looking as good as ever!

“I’m a big believer in style being timeless and iconic,” Rob said in an interview about how his style has evolved. “Obviously, you go through phases where certain things make more sense for you than others, but I have a very consistent style ethos — comfort first, form next. I have to feel good about myself in whatever I am wearing, that never changes. I want to look as good today as it’s going to look tomorrow because all of my fashion icons are timeless; the Steve McQueen’s, the JFK’s — they look as good in 1964 as they would have today.”

Watch his new commercial for the brand below…
Just Jared on Facebook
rob lowe skechers campaign 01
rob lowe skechers campaign 02
rob lowe skechers campaign 03

Posted to: Fashion, Rob Lowe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here