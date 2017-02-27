Rob Lowe Stars in New Skechers Campaign, 15 Years After First Partnering with Brand!

Rob Lowe stars in a brand new men’s footwear campaign for Skechers, and we have some behind-the-scenes pictures from the photo shoot.

The 52-year-old actor actually starred in a Skechers campaign back in 2002, and he’s looking as good as ever!

“I’m a big believer in style being timeless and iconic,” Rob said in an interview about how his style has evolved. “Obviously, you go through phases where certain things make more sense for you than others, but I have a very consistent style ethos — comfort first, form next. I have to feel good about myself in whatever I am wearing, that never changes. I want to look as good today as it’s going to look tomorrow because all of my fashion icons are timeless; the Steve McQueen’s, the JFK’s — they look as good in 1964 as they would have today.”

Watch his new commercial for the brand below…