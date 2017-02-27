Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson, & Allison Williams Glam Up for Oscars Party 2017!

Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson, and Allison Williams hit the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

This was a big weekend for Allison as her first movie ever, Get Out, debuted at number one at the box office and earned more than experts originally predicted! Her Girls co-star Andrew Rannells was seen attending the Elton John Oscar Party that night.

Sarah was joined on the carpet by her longtime friend, actor Jason Butler Harner.

FYI: Rooney is wearing an H&M Conscious Collection dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Sarah is wearing a Ronald Van Der Kamp dress, a Judith Leiber bag, and Karla Welch for Forevermark earrings. Allison is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.