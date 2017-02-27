Ruby Rose Reunites With 'Orange Is The New Black' Co-Stars At Elton John's Oscars Party!

There was a mini Orange Is The New Black reunion at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party!

Ruby Rose, Laverne Cox and Jackie Cruz all got together at the bash held at The City of West Hollywood Park on Sunday (February 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Ruby rocked two dresses, a white gown for the red carpet and black gown for the inside party.

“Haha @msjackiecruz and I always so passionate in our conversations it looks like we having a lovers tiff or a political debate!,” Ruby, 30, captioned with her Instagram post. “Stella and Flaca reunited!”

Also in attendance Game of Thrones‘ Nathalie Emmanuel, Lydia Hearst and her hubby Chris Hardwick, Jessica Lowndes, Renee Olstead, Erika Christensen, Maya Henry and Amber Stevens.



A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:59pm PST

FYI: Lydia is carrying a Edie Parker clutch.