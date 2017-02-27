Rush Hour's Jackie Chan & Chris Tucker Reunite at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker pose for some cute photos at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The guys have starred together in three Rush Hour movies and they are reportedly in the works on a fourth one.

Did you know that the Rush Hour movies are the only films that Chris made from 1998 until 2012 when he co-starred in Silver Linings Playbook?!

Jackie was at the event to celebrate the Honorary Oscar he received at the Governors Awards last November.