Ruth Negga's Boyfriend Dominic Cooper Joins Her at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Ruth Negga got the support of her longtime boyfriend Dominic Cooper while attending the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 35-year-old actress was nominated for Best Actress for her work in the movie Loving and while the couple didn’t attend the show together, he was by her side at the after party!

Dominic even wore an ACLU blue ribbon at the party, just like Ruth did on the red carpet at the awards show.

FYI: Ruth is wearing Stella Luna shoes.