Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 12:29 am

Ryan Gosling's Reaction to Emma Stone's Oscar Win is a Must See

Emma Stone‘s award speech was beautiful, tearful and full of gratitude at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

When Emma took the stage to accept her first Academy Award she first thanked the other talented actresses in her category.

And then she thanked her costar Ryan Gosling for being “the greatest partner in this crazy adventure.”

Aw. Just hours earlier, Ryan was singing her praises on the red carpet.

“It’s so much fun working with her,” Ryan said, explaining their chemistry is partially due to their ability to improvise. “You get a connection through improvisation that you don’t really get any other way, so we were lucky to be able to do that.”

Click inside to see Ryan’s adorable reaction to Emma’s win
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Emma Stone, Oscars, Ryan Gosling

