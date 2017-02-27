Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 10:02 am

Sia & Sara Bareilles Make the Oscars After Party More Musical!

Sia & Sara Bareilles Make the Oscars After Party More Musical!

Sia and Sara Bareilles hit the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two music stars were among a crowd of actors at the event and helped bring a bit of the musical side to the party!

Sara hit the stage during the Oscars to perform the In Memoriam tribute.

FYI: Sia is wearing an Armani Prive outfit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a Nick Fouquet hat. Sara is wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan gown and Sarah Flint shoes.
