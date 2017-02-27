Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 8:57 pm

'The Bachelor' 2017: Top 3 Contestants Revealed!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you didn’t watch The Bachelor tonight!

Week nine of The Bachelor just wrapped up and we now know the top contestants left in the competition.

Last week, Nick didn’t send anyone home and four women were left at the beginning of this week’s episode: Corinne, Rachel, Raven and Vanessa.

After coming back from the hometown dates, Nick had to make the tough decision of who to send home. After the rose ceremony, Nick and the girls get ready for a trip to Finland!

Click through the slideshow below to find out who is still in the running to win The Bachelor….
