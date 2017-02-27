Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 11:46 am

The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper Suffers a Heart Attack

The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper Suffers a Heart Attack
  • Bob Harper was unconscious for days after his serious heart attack – TMZ
  • Celebs and fans react to the amazing Moana performance at the Oscars – Just Jared Jr
  • The View hosts react to the Oscars’ Best Picture mistake – Gossip Cop
  • Mahershala Ali became the first Oscar winner to be… – Lainey Gossip
  • The 14 best and worst moments of Oscars 2017 – TooFab
  • Steve Harvey has some words of advice for Warren BeattyMTV
  • Netflix drops a teaser for its new Will Smith movie – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Bob Harper, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here