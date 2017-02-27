'This Is Us' Stars Justin Hartley & Chrissy Metz Couple Up At Elton John's Oscars Party!

This Is Us stars made it love fest at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party!



Justin Hartley arrived with his fiancee Chrishell Stause while co-star Chrissy Metz showed up with boyfriend Josh Stancil at the bash held at The City of West Hollywood Park on Sunday (February 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Also in attendance was The Royals star William Moseley and Vinyl‘s Jack Quaid with girlfriend Lizzy McGroder.

“Big hair don’t care!,” Chrishell captioned with her Instagram post. “@joanna.makowski helps me unleash my southern roots! 👸🏽#eltonjohn #eltonjohnoscarparty”