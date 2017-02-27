Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017

Tracee Ellis Ross Pulls Double Dress Duty At Oscar Parties

Tracee Ellis Ross Pulls Double Dress Duty At Oscar Parties

Tracee Ellis Ross didn’t just rock one dress during the Oscar parties, she rocked two!

The 44-year-old Black-ish star rocked a white Yanina Couture gown as she arrived at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 26) at the City of West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tracee Ellis Ross

Also in attendance at Elton‘s bash was Laverne Cox, Candace Cameron Bure, Kym Johnson and her husband Robert Herjavec.

That same evening, Tracee switched it up to make her way to the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

FYI: Tracee is wearing a Yanina Couture gown at Elton John‘s party and a Zuhair Murad dress with Neil Lane jewelry at the Vanity Fair party. Laverne is wearing a Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna dress, Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry, and Kenneth Cole shoes.
