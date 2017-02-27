Vera Farmiga Joins 'Godzilla' Sequel as Millie Bobby Brown's Mom

Vera Farmiga has just joined the cast of the Godzilla sequel, titled Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and she will be playing Millie Bobby Brown‘s character’s mom, Variety reports.

Vera‘s character will be married to Kyle Chandler.

The 2014 movie starred Aaron Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, and Elizabeth Olsen, but only Ken is rumored to be returning.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will hit theaters on March 22, 2019, and then Godzilla vs. Kong will arrive on May 29, 2020. Michael Dougherty will direct the movie.

