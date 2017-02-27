Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 2:08 am

Victoria's Secret Angels Share Kisses, Selfies, & So Much Glam at Elton John's Oscars Party

Victoria's Secret Angels Share Kisses, Selfies, & So Much Glam at Elton John's Oscars Party

The Victoria’s Secret Angels had too much fun at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party!

Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, and Josephine Skriver all turned heads at the event held at The City of West Hollywood Park on Sunday (February 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Alessandra brought along her beau Jamie Mazur and shared a kiss on the cheek with her fellow model Petra Nemcova.

Adriana spent some time catching up with supermodel Heidi Klum. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

“When your kids match the wallpaper 🍀 #oscarweekend,” Alessandra captioned a cute Instagram photo featuring herself, Jamie, and their kids – Anja, 8, and Noah, 4 (below).

FYI: Adriana is wearing an Elisabetta Franchi dress, Casadei shoes, and Chopard jewelry. Alessandra is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress. Jasmine is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress with John Hardy earrings. Josephine is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress and Bulgari jewelry.

Click inside to see more pics the models shared from their night…

Ready to go … ✨⭐️✨ #oscars

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Chill Vibes before the storm ✌️🌴💦#oscars #callife

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Glam squad killing it tonight 💋

A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on

it's all about velvet matte lip stain for tonight's glam look @victoriassecret #oscarnight

A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

Photos: Getty
