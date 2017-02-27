Victoria's Secret Angels Share Kisses, Selfies, & So Much Glam at Elton John's Oscars Party

The Victoria’s Secret Angels had too much fun at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party!

Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, and Josephine Skriver all turned heads at the event held at The City of West Hollywood Park on Sunday (February 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Alessandra brought along her beau Jamie Mazur and shared a kiss on the cheek with her fellow model Petra Nemcova.

Adriana spent some time catching up with supermodel Heidi Klum. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

“When your kids match the wallpaper 🍀 #oscarweekend,” Alessandra captioned a cute Instagram photo featuring herself, Jamie, and their kids – Anja, 8, and Noah, 4 (below).

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:44pm PST

FYI: Adriana is wearing an Elisabetta Franchi dress, Casadei shoes, and Chopard jewelry. Alessandra is wearing a Ralph & Russo dress. Jasmine is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress with John Hardy earrings. Josephine is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress and Bulgari jewelry.

Click inside to see more pics the models shared from their night…

Ready to go … ✨⭐️✨ #oscars A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:47pm PST

Chill Vibes before the storm ✌️🌴💦#oscars #callife A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Glam squad killing it tonight 💋 A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

1st look of the night✨Off to Elton John viewing party. Hair by @daniellepriano / makeup by @makeupbysamuel / styling @carythestylist A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:22pm PST