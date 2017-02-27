Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 1:11 pm

Vin Diesel, Javier Bardem, & Edgar Ramirez Are Suave Gents at Oscars After Party 2017!

Vin Diesel, Javier Bardem, & Edgar Ramirez Are Suave Gents at Oscars After Party 2017!

Vin Diesel, Javier Bardem, and Edgar Ramirez look dapper in their tuxedos while attending the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance at the annual event were Adrien Brody with longtime love Lara Lieto, Timothy Olyphant, and Vin‘s partner Paloma Jimenez.

Javier was in attendance at the show that evening as a presenter!

FYI: Javier is wearing Gucci. Edgar is wearing Boss Made to Measure. Lara is wearing a Zuhair Murad gown.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, Adrien Brody, Edgar Ramirez, Javier Bardem, Lara Lieto, Paloma Jimenez, Timothy Olyphant, Vin Diesel

