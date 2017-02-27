Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 6:11 am

Viola Davis Looks So Excited for Her Win at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Viola Davis Looks So Excited for Her Win at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017!

Viola Davis kicks up her heels while celebrating her win on the carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Oscar-winning actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the movie Fences after two previous nominations. She was joined by her husband Julius Tennon at the party to dance the night away.

Mahershala Ali, who won Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, was seen at the party as well.

FYI: Viola is wearing a Brandon Maxwell layered lapel jacket and classic wide leg trouser.
