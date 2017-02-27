Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 1:20 am

Warren Beatty’s Envelope at Oscars 2017 Said Best Actress, Not Best Picture

Warren Beatty’s Envelope at Oscars 2017 Said Best Actress, Not Best Picture

Well, we know it was not Warren Beatty‘s fault for the wrong winner being announced at the 2017 Academy Awards because he was given the wrong envelope!

The envelope that the legendary actor was holding on stage while he and Faye Dunaway announced the winner for Best Picture said, “Actress in a Leading Role.”

When Warren opened the envelope, he looked confused as it said “Emma Stone, La La Land” as the winner. He looked in the envelope to see if there was another card and when he showed the card to Faye, she announced La La Land as the winner.

You can clearly see in the photo below that the envelope did not say Best Picture!

Make sure to watch Warren explain what happened!

Click inside to watch the moment when Warren Beatty was confused by the envelope…

Watch the moment below when Warren was confused by the card in the envelope.
Photos: Getty
