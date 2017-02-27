Warren Beatty Explains Shocking Oscars' Mess-Up After Reuniting with Faye Dunaway (Video)

Warren Beatty walks back on stage to explain what happened after he and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner for Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The legendary actors, who were the original stars of Bonnie and Clyde, reunited at the event and the moment is going to go down in history as one of the craziest things to ever happen at the Oscars.

Moonlight actually was the winner of Best Picture, but they announced La La Land as the winner.

“I want to tell you what happened,” Warren said. “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That’s why i took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny. Thank you very much. This is Moonlight, the best picture.”