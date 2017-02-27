Watch Oscars Producers Scramble On Stage as 'La La Land' Team Accepts Best Picture

If you take a close look at what was happening in the background as La La Land producer Marc Platt was accepting the award for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, you’ll notice the show’s producers scrambling to make sure the real winner was announced.

Jordan Horowitz, one of the musical’s producers, ended up going to the microphone to announce that Moonlight was the rightful winner after the big mix-up.

Watch the moment happen in the video below and make sure to look closely in the background!