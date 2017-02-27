Top Stories
Mon, 27 February 2017 at 1:11 am

Westworld's Thandie Newton Praises 'Moonlight' & Viola Davis After Oscars 2017

Westworld's Thandie Newton Praises 'Moonlight' & Viola Davis After Oscars 2017

Thandie Newton had a great time at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

The 44-year-old actress shimmered in a gorgeous dress at the event hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Meanwhile, her Westworld co-star Angela Sarafyan stunned in her own glamorous gown while attending the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park.

“Back from the #VanityFair Oscar party,” Thandie wrote on Instagram along with the mirror pic below. “A night to remember – #Moonlight, #ViolaDavis, #OJSimpsondoc and many more garnering well deserved awards. Here’s hoping Hollywood will continue telling stories about real peoples’ struggles. Night x Thandie.”

FYI: Thandie is wearing a Schiaparelli dress with Atelier Swarovski jewelry. Angela is wearing an August Getty Atelier dress, Stuart Weitzman sandals, Doves by Doron Paloma jewelry, and an Edie Parker clutch.
Photos: Getty
