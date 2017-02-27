'When We Rise' Cast List - Meet Stars of ABC's Mini-Series

When We Rise, Dustin Lance Black‘s new mini-series is debuting later tonight on ABC.

The new series documents the real-life personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today.

When We Rise kicks off tonight at 9pm EST on ABC, and episodes will continue to air this entire week. Be sure to check it out!

Click inside to meet the main leads in the ABC series…

Guy Pearce as Cleve Jones Mary-Louise Parker as Roma Guy Rachel Griffiths as Diane Michael Kenneth Williams as Ken Jones Ivory Aquino as Cecilia Chung

There are also many notable guest stars on the series, including:

Whoopi Goldberg as Pat Norman

Rosie O’Donnell as Del Martin

TR Knight as Chad Griffin

Kevin McHale as Bobbi Campbell

David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Jones

Denis O’Hare as Jim Foster

Charlie Carver as Michael