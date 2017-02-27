Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' 2017? Week 9 Spoilers!

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know who was sent home from The Bachelor this week!

Nick Viall just sent home another woman on The Bachelor.

Last week’s episode ended with Nick taking the woman to Brooklyn, New York to hold a rose ceremony after all four hometown visits. If you remember, former Bachelorette and Nick‘s ex-girlfriend Andi Dorfman made a surprise appearance.

This episode started off with four women: Corinne, Rachel, Raven, and Vanessa.

After sending a woman home, Nick invites the remaining three to Lapland, Finland.

Click inside to find out who went home on The Bachelor this week…

Corinne, 24

Occupation: business owner

Hometown: Miami, FL