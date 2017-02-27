Will Arnett, James Corden & Jesse Tyler Ferguson Couple Up At Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Will Arnett kept close to his girlfriend, interior designer Elizabeth Law, while posing for photographs at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old LEGO Batman Movie star was joined at the event by James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita.

Jesse managed to get a selfie with both Nick and Joe Jonas at the bash. “The middle of a Jonas sandwich,” Jesse captioned with his Instagram post.

Also in attendance a the after party was Alan Cumming, Nick Kroll, Bill Hader and David Spade.