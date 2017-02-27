Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 3:37 pm

Will Arnett, James Corden & Jesse Tyler Ferguson Couple Up At Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Will Arnett kept close to his girlfriend, interior designer Elizabeth Law, while posing for photographs at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old LEGO Batman Movie star was joined at the event by James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita.

Jesse managed to get a selfie with both Nick and Joe Jonas at the bash. “The middle of a Jonas sandwich,” Jesse captioned with his Instagram post.

Also in attendance a the after party was Alan Cumming, Nick Kroll, Bill Hader and David Spade.


The middle of a Jonas sandwich.

A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, Alan Cumming, Bill Hader, David Spade, Elizabeth Law, James Corden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julia Carey, Justin Mikita, Nick Kroll, Will Arnett

