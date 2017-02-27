Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 12:40 pm

Zachary Quinto & Boyfriend Miles McMillan Couple Up on Oscars Night!

Zachary Quinto & Boyfriend Miles McMillan Couple Up on Oscars Night!

Zachary Quinto and his longtime boyfriend Miles McMillan pose for a picture at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on Sunday (February 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Another cute couple in attendance at the event was Olympic skiier Gus Kenworthy with boyfriend Matthew Wilkas.

Other stars on the carpet included Colton Haynes with BFF Ally Maki, Tyler Hoechlin, and former Glee star Kevin McHale.

FYI: Zachary is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo suit and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Colton is wearing an Emporio Armani jacket, trousers, shirt, and bow tie.

10+ pictures inside of Zachary Quinto and others at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
zachary quinto miles mcmillan elton john oscars party 01
zachary quinto miles mcmillan elton john oscars party 02
zachary quinto miles mcmillan elton john oscars party 03
zachary quinto miles mcmillan elton john oscars party 04
zachary quinto miles mcmillan elton john oscars party 05
zachary quinto miles mcmillan elton john oscars party 06
zachary quinto miles mcmillan elton john oscars party 07
zachary quinto miles mcmillan elton john oscars party 08
zachary quinto miles mcmillan elton john oscars party 09
zachary quinto miles mcmillan elton john oscars party 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Parties, Ally Maki, Colton Haynes, Gus Kenworthy, Kevin McHale, Matthew Wilkas, Miles McMillan, Tyler Hoechlin, Zachary Quinto

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here