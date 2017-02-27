Zachary Quinto & Boyfriend Miles McMillan Couple Up on Oscars Night!

Zachary Quinto and his longtime boyfriend Miles McMillan pose for a picture at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on Sunday (February 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Another cute couple in attendance at the event was Olympic skiier Gus Kenworthy with boyfriend Matthew Wilkas.

Other stars on the carpet included Colton Haynes with BFF Ally Maki, Tyler Hoechlin, and former Glee star Kevin McHale.

FYI: Zachary is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo suit and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Colton is wearing an Emporio Armani jacket, trousers, shirt, and bow tie.

10+ pictures inside of Zachary Quinto and others at the event…