Zoe Kravitz & Boyfriend Karl Glusman Wear Coordinating Black Outfits for Vanity Fair Party!

Zoe Kravitz goes old Hollywood glam as she arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night (February 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old Big Little Lies actress looked pretty in a silk dress as she was joined by her boyfriend Karl Glusman at the party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoe Kravitz

Karl showed off his pink hair as he wore an all black suit, coordinating with Zoe‘s dress while she showed off her bleached hair.