Zoey Deutch Jumped on Stephen Colbert & Almost Hit Him With Her Shoe

Zoey Deutch apparently had a pretty hilarious incident happen on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!

While promoting her upcoming film Before I Fall on Monday (February 27), the 22-year-old actress says there was a moment where she jumped on top of the host!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zoey Deutch

“We had a normal ish interview — and then at the end of the show I jumped on Stephen Colbert and almost hit him over the head with my shoe… so anyway,” she shared on Instagram. “Watch it all tonight. Thank you so much for having me on @colbertlateshow!! I ❤️ @stephencolbert so much.”

Catch The Late show tonight at 11:35 PM ET on CBS to find out what happened, and don’t miss Before I Fall when it hits theaters this Friday (March 3).

Also pictured inside: Zoey arriving to The Late Show in New York City.