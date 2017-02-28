Aaron Paul & Keri Russell Compete Against Each Other In 'Password' - Watch Now!

Aaron Paul and Keri Russell share a big laugh while competing against each other in an epic game of Password on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (February 27) in New York City.

The 37-year-old The Path actor was paired with musical guest Gucci Mane and Keri, 40, with 2 Chainz, Jimmy served as moderator and they had to use one word clues to guess words.

Aaron also sat down on the couch and talked to Jimmy about terrorizing New York City with googly eyes after The Path‘s season two wrap party while Keri promoted her show The Americans and talked about being on the Mickey Mouse Club with Justin Timberlake.



Password with Aaron Paul, Keri Russell, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz

Aaron Paul Vandalized New York City and Crashed a Prom



Keri Russell Still Sees Justin Timberlake as a Little Kid