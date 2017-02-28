Adele Kicks Off Australian Tour In Perth!

Adele belts her heart out as she hits the stage at Domain Stadium as part of her world tour on Tuesday (February 28) in Perth, Australia.

This is the 28-year-old Grammy-award winning singer’s first concert in 2017 since wrapping up her U.S leg in November of last year. Adele will be performing in Australia until March 19, followed by New Zealand and her native London, where the will wrap on July 2.

The day before, Adele took to Instagram to post a congratulatory note and photo for her pal Emma Stone after she won Best Actress at the Oscars.

See you tomorrow Perth X pic.twitter.com/C8qplKCQCG — Adele (@Adele) February 27, 2017

FYI: Adele is wearing a Zuhair Murad evening gown.

