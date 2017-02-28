Alex Pettyfer Praises His 'Favorite Movie' 'Moonlight' After Oscars Win

Alex Pettyfer is ecstatic about Moonlight‘s big win at the 2017 Oscars (which came after a pretty colossal mix-up)!

The 26-year-old Magic Mike star – who recently got back together with model Marloes Horst after the couple split up last year – took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

“Honestly my favorite movie 🎥,” he captioned the photo below. “Huge congratulations to @moonlightmov.”

Not only did Moonlight win Best Picture, it also took home the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Mahershala Ali snagged the award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film as well.

A post shared by Alex Pettyfer (@alexpettyfer) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

Pictured: Alex and his friend taking a stroll earlier this week in Venice, Calif.