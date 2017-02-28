Top Stories
'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 5:20 am

Alex Pettyfer Praises His 'Favorite Movie' 'Moonlight' After Oscars Win

Alex Pettyfer Praises His 'Favorite Movie' 'Moonlight' After Oscars Win

Alex Pettyfer is ecstatic about Moonlight‘s big win at the 2017 Oscars (which came after a pretty colossal mix-up)!

The 26-year-old Magic Mike star – who recently got back together with model Marloes Horst after the couple split up last year – took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alex Pettyfer

“Honestly my favorite movie 🎥,” he captioned the photo below. “Huge congratulations to @moonlightmov.”

Not only did Moonlight win Best Picture, it also took home the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Mahershala Ali snagged the award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film as well.

Catch Alex in the drama/thriller The Strange Ones when it hits theaters on March 11!

A post shared by Alex Pettyfer (@alexpettyfer) on

Pictured: Alex and his friend taking a stroll earlier this week in Venice, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
alex pettyfer praises his favorite movie moonlight after oscars win 01
alex pettyfer praises his favorite movie moonlight after oscars win 02
alex pettyfer praises his favorite movie moonlight after oscars win 03
alex pettyfer praises his favorite movie moonlight after oscars win 04
alex pettyfer praises his favorite movie moonlight after oscars win 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Alex Pettyfer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here