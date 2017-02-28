Allison Williams' Priority Is To Watch 'The Bachelor'!

Allison Williams is very invested in The Bachelor, and she’s not afraid to share it with the world.

While making an appearance on Harry’s Mardi Gras Show on Tuesday (February 28), the 28-year-old Get Out star dished to Harry Connick Jr. about her obsession with the show.

“So much… When do I have time? It’s 2 hours every Monday night, I make time,” Allison expressed. “My husband is like, ‘So you’re not going to go through your mail but you are going to watch The Bachelor.’ I was like, ‘That is exactly what my priorities are. Thank you very much.’”

“First of all, they keep using characters that we know so now it’s like a soap opera. We get to trace people through years,” Allison continued. “The current Bachelor Nick, I feel like I’ve watched his little sister grow up. Does anyone else feel that way? Nick has been on the show a couple of times. Hasn’t worked out. He’s going to find love this year….He was a contestant on two Bachelorette seasons and on Paradise, I’ll come back we will talk about Paradise. We’ve known his sister since she was a little embryo and now she’s playing soccer, she’s so cute. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve watched you grow up, you’re blossoming into this beautiful woman.’ I don’t know these people.”