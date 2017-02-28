Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 11:24 pm

Amanda Seyfried Remembers 'Father Figure' Bill Paxton

Amanda Seyfried is remembering her late Big Love co-star Bill Paxton.

The 31-year-old actress shared her love and appreciation for her on-screen father after his sudden death over the weekend.

“He was an amazing and supportive father-figure to me in my early career,” Amanda told People magazine. “Incredibly inspired and full of life at every turn, he made you feel like everything was possible. This is a terrible loss.”

Amanda played one of Bill‘s daughters in the HBO polygamy drama Big Love from 2006-2011.

Bill passed away over the weekend from complications after a surgery.

Also pictured inside: a very pregnant Amanda Seyfried stepping out with a friend on Tuesday (February 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
