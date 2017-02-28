Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 5:43 pm

Anson Mount to Play Black Bolt on Marvel's 'Inhumans' Series

Anson Mount to Play Black Bolt on Marvel's 'Inhumans' Series

Anson Mount has landed a big new TV role – he will play Black Bolt on ABC’s new series Marvel’s Inhumans.

The new show will tell the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.

Anson most recently headed AMC’s series Hell on Wheels and you might recognize him for playing Britney Spears‘ love interest in 2002′s Crossroads!

Anson loves the challenge of playing a character who will only communicate silently,” said Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television and executive producer. “His enthusiasm mixed with his imposing almost regal persona made it easy to see why he is our Black Bolt.”
Photos: WENN
