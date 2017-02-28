Auli'i Cravalho Performs 'How Far I'll Go' With Viral 4-Year-Old Singer Claire Ryann

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Auli’i Cravalho any more, she performs an adorable duet with 4-year-old singer Claire Ryann!

During a segment on The Ellen Show, the 16-year-old Moana star teamed up with the tiny songstress, whose video performing “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” went viral.

Claire and her dad Dave Crosby joined Auli’i at Walt Disney Studios to sing “How Far I’ll Go” together!

Auli’i and Claire‘s voices blend together effortlessly in the touching duet and you absolutely have to watch.

Check out their full performance below…