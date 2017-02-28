Bryan Cranston, Alec Baldwin & Kate Walsh Help Honor Frank Langella At Roundabout Theatre's Spring Gala!

A whole bunch of stars gathered at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2017 Spring Gala to honor four-time Tony Award winner, Frank Langella!

Bryan Cranston, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, Kate Walsh, Mark Ruffalo and his son Bella Noche Ruffalo, Carla Gugino, Matthew Rhys, Danny DeVito and Constantine Maroulis stepped out to show their support at The Waldorf=Astoria on Monday (February 27) in New York City.

“Thanks u @rtc_nyc for an amazing evening & @tedgibson, @makeupqueennyc & @derekbrake for making me look beautiful (&saving my ass this eve) 🙏🏽,” Kate captioned with her Instagram post.

Roundabout Theatre Company’s annual Gala features a seated dinner, live auction and a star-studded musical performance to support Roundabout’s New Play Initiative and Education program.