Cara Delevingne Is So Proud of 'Suicide Squad's Oscar Win

Cara Delevingne is keeping it casual while on the road!

The 24-year-old actress and model was spotted chatting on her phone while making her way through LAX airport on Monday (February 27) in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, her film Suicide Squad was given an Oscar for Best Hair and Makeup and she couldn’t have been more excited!

Cara took to her Instagram to celebrate the win.

“YASSSSSS SKWAD @suicidesquadmovie #giorgiogregorini #AlessandroBertolazzi #ChristopherAllenNelson,” she captioned a graphic with the cast’s photo.

Cara also praised Viola Davis‘ win, writing, “Her endless compassion, dedication and talent are a only a few of the things that make this woman so special.”