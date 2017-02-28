Celebs Are Baffled By Non-Stop Standing Ovations at Trump's Joint Address - Read Tweets!
During President Donald Trump‘s joint address of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday night (February 28), something that constantly was pointed out on social media was the amount of standing ovations that Republicans gave throughout the speech.
Celebs were reacting to moments all throughout the address and some people talked about how it seemed like Trump received a standing ovation after every sentence.
While the Democrats didn’t stand most of the comments, they did stand up and applaud when Trump made remarks about the people who serve our country and when he singled out some of the inspiring people in the crowd.
Republicans doing legs day during this speech…
— Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) March 1, 2017
Donald Trump: I'm going to speak in an upward inflection and wait so you can applaud… even if it's mid sentence.
— Ashley Madekwe (@smashleybell) March 1, 2017
This speech from the president is like catholic wedding. Up, down, up, down, applause, cheer, up, down.
— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 1, 2017
He got the Dems standing up on that one! Drug prices
— Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) March 1, 2017
The awkward waiting for applause in this joint address is killing me.
— Ashley Madekwe (@smashleybell) March 1, 2017
wish Nicole Kidman was clapping in there #AddressToCongress
— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) March 1, 2017
This is like a terrible clapping vine. #JointSession
— Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) March 1, 2017
What a dickhead.
— Kevin Zegers (@KevinZegers) March 1, 2017
👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼#JointAddress
— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) March 1, 2017
REPLACE THE STATUE OF LIBERTY WITH A MONSTER TRUCK
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 1, 2017
I don't even have to watch the #JointAddress. I have twitter. And it seems he's saying NOTHING NEW. Ugh. Wake me up for the impeachment.
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 1, 2017
Is the GOP required to give Donald Trump a standing ovation every time he finishes a sentence with an ugly scowl? #JointAddress
— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) March 1, 2017
I'm sorry: This isn't a dream, right? This former reality star billionaire who was endorsed by the KKK is the actual president, right? Oy.
— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) March 1, 2017
My 12 year old just said "This sounds like one of our assemblies" #JointAddress #socalledapeech
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 1, 2017
Too bad the senate didn't approve the nomination submitted by the President whose job it was to do so. #Games
— Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) March 1, 2017