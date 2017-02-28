Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 10:32 pm

Celebs Are Baffled By Non-Stop Standing Ovations at Trump's Joint Address - Read Tweets!

Celebs Are Baffled By Non-Stop Standing Ovations at Trump's Joint Address - Read Tweets!

During President Donald Trump‘s joint address of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday night (February 28), something that constantly was pointed out on social media was the amount of standing ovations that Republicans gave throughout the speech.

Celebs were reacting to moments all throughout the address and some people talked about how it seemed like Trump received a standing ovation after every sentence.

While the Democrats didn’t stand most of the comments, they did stand up and applaud when Trump made remarks about the people who serve our country and when he singled out some of the inspiring people in the crowd.

Click inside to read more tweets from celebs about Trump’s Joint Address to Congress…

Photos: Getty
