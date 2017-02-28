Celebs Are Baffled By Non-Stop Standing Ovations at Trump's Joint Address - Read Tweets!

During President Donald Trump‘s joint address of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday night (February 28), something that constantly was pointed out on social media was the amount of standing ovations that Republicans gave throughout the speech.

Celebs were reacting to moments all throughout the address and some people talked about how it seemed like Trump received a standing ovation after every sentence.

While the Democrats didn’t stand most of the comments, they did stand up and applaud when Trump made remarks about the people who serve our country and when he singled out some of the inspiring people in the crowd.

Republicans doing legs day during this speech… — Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) March 1, 2017 Donald Trump: I'm going to speak in an upward inflection and wait so you can applaud… even if it's mid sentence. — Ashley Madekwe (@smashleybell) March 1, 2017 This speech from the president is like catholic wedding. Up, down, up, down, applause, cheer, up, down. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 1, 2017

