Connie Britton Confirms 'Nashville' Character Is 'Really Dead' - Watch Here!

By now, Nashville fans know that Connie Britton is no longer part of the series per her own request – she’s moving on!

On last night’s (February 27) The Late Show episode, the actress made her first appearance since her character, Rayna Jaymes, was killed off during last week’s episode and made sure to confirm that she is indeed no longer part of the show.

“She’s really dead. I’m sorry, but I gotta tell it like it is. She’s really dead,” Connie told host Stephen Colbert. “But, I think the twin sister idea is not bad. I mean, it’s Nashville, anything could happen. What if the long-lost twin sister comes back? Oh, and she’s such a devil. She’s such a devil, she’ll come back and be horrible.”

“Rayna will live on forever,” Connie added. “You know, I feel so fortunate I was able to play that character, truly, with all my heart, I love that character so much. Just like when we lose somebody in our lives, the spirit lives on.”



Connie Britton Won’t Rule Out Returning To ‘Nashville’ As An Evil Twin