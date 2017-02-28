Tue, 28 February 2017 at 3:11 pm
Could 'La La Land' Wind Up on Broadway? Producer Marc Platt Says...
Could La La Land ever become a Broadway musical? E! News caught up with the movie’s producer Marc Platt and asked that very question.
“If we can find something unique for the live stage experience the way [director Damien Chazelle] and his team did for the cinematic experience, I’ll be there,” Marc said when asked. “Let us get through [Oscars night] and then we may be able to figure it out.”
So, nothing definite, but it looks like the possibility is there sometime in the future!
Posted to: Broadway, La La Land
