Could 'La La Land' Wind Up on Broadway? Producer Marc Platt Says...

Could La La Land ever become a Broadway musical? E! News caught up with the movie’s producer Marc Platt and asked that very question.

“If we can find something unique for the live stage experience the way [director Damien Chazelle] and his team did for the cinematic experience, I’ll be there,” Marc said when asked. “Let us get through [Oscars night] and then we may be able to figure it out.”

So, nothing definite, but it looks like the possibility is there sometime in the future!