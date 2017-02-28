Top Stories
Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 3:11 pm

Could 'La La Land' Wind Up on Broadway? Producer Marc Platt Says...

Could 'La La Land' Wind Up on Broadway? Producer Marc Platt Says...

Could La La Land ever become a Broadway musical? E! News caught up with the movie’s producer Marc Platt and asked that very question.

“If we can find something unique for the live stage experience the way [director Damien Chazelle] and his team did for the cinematic experience, I’ll be there,” Marc said when asked. “Let us get through [Oscars night] and then we may be able to figure it out.”

So, nothing definite, but it looks like the possibility is there sometime in the future!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Broadway, La La Land

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here