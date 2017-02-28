Top Stories
Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 10:23 pm

Dev Patel Spends the Day with Rumored Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey!

Dev Patel has a new leading lady in his life!

The 26-year-old Lion actor was spotted holding hands with his rumored girlfriend Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey on Monday afternoon (February 27) in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dev Patel

Dev and Tilda spent the day hanging out and laughing with his mom Anita as they enjoyed an afternoon together after the Oscars.

The cute couple met on the set of their new film Hotel Mumbai, which is set to premiere later this year.
dev patel spends the day with rumored girlfriend tilda 01
dev patel spends the day with rumored girlfriend tilda 02
dev patel spends the day with rumored girlfriend tilda 03

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Dev Patel, Tilda Cobham-Hervey

