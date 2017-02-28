Dev Patel Spends the Day with Rumored Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey!

Dev Patel has a new leading lady in his life!

The 26-year-old Lion actor was spotted holding hands with his rumored girlfriend Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey on Monday afternoon (February 27) in Hollywood, Calif.

Dev and Tilda spent the day hanging out and laughing with his mom Anita as they enjoyed an afternoon together after the Oscars.

The cute couple met on the set of their new film Hotel Mumbai, which is set to premiere later this year.